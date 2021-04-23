Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Commerce Bancshares from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $74.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares has a one year low of $48.60 and a one year high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.79%.

In related news, VP David L. Orf sold 592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $43,849.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,943.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 17,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $1,224,438.00. Insiders sold a total of 112,282 shares of company stock worth $8,172,628 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

