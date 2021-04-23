Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) PT Set at €127.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ML. Royal Bank of Canada set a €133.00 ($156.47) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group set a €132.00 ($155.29) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €135.33 ($159.22).

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at €124.85 ($146.88) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €125.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of €111.13. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 12-month high of €130.85 ($153.94).

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

