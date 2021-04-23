Comparing Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) and Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF)

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) and Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fission Uranium and Lomiko Metals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fission Uranium N/A N/A -$4.07 million ($0.01) -43.59 Lomiko Metals N/A N/A -$880,000.00 N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Fission Uranium and Lomiko Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fission Uranium N/A -1.53% -1.50% Lomiko Metals N/A -70.78% -59.53%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Fission Uranium shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Fission Uranium has a beta of 2.78, suggesting that its stock price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lomiko Metals has a beta of 3.02, suggesting that its stock price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Fission Uranium and Lomiko Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fission Uranium 0 0 2 0 3.00 Lomiko Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fission Uranium currently has a consensus target price of $0.65, suggesting a potential upside of 49.13%. Given Fission Uranium’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Fission Uranium is more favorable than Lomiko Metals.

Summary

Fission Uranium beats Lomiko Metals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc. and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc. in October 2008. Lomiko Metals Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Surrey, Canada.

