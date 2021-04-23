Comparing Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) & Atlas (NYSE:ATCO)

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) and Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Scorpio Tankers pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Atlas pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Scorpio Tankers pays out -42.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atlas pays out 64.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Scorpio Tankers has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Atlas has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Scorpio Tankers and Atlas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scorpio Tankers $704.33 million 1.49 -$48.49 million ($0.94) -19.19 Atlas $1.13 billion 3.06 $439.10 million $0.78 17.97

Atlas has higher revenue and earnings than Scorpio Tankers. Scorpio Tankers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.7% of Scorpio Tankers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of Atlas shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Scorpio Tankers and Atlas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scorpio Tankers 18.26% 8.82% 3.49% Atlas 21.49% 9.14% 3.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Scorpio Tankers and Atlas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scorpio Tankers 1 2 6 0 2.56 Atlas 0 3 3 0 2.50

Scorpio Tankers presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.95%. Atlas has a consensus price target of $17.79, suggesting a potential upside of 26.86%. Given Atlas’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atlas is more favorable than Scorpio Tankers.

Volatility and Risk

Scorpio Tankers has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atlas beats Scorpio Tankers on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc. engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company operates in two segments, Containership Leasing and Mobile Power Generation. It charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters. As of March 1, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 127 containerships; a fleet of 30 gas turbines and 439 diesel generators. In addition, it owns a fleet of power generation assets, including gas turbines and other equipment; provides power solutions, such as plant design, installation of generating equipment and balance of plant, plant operation and service, and maintenance services. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

