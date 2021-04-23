Comparing The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) & Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) and The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.4% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of The Hong Kong and China Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Kosmos Energy and The Hong Kong and China Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kosmos Energy -45.99% -41.86% -5.97% The Hong Kong and China Gas N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Kosmos Energy has a beta of 3.77, meaning that its share price is 277% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Hong Kong and China Gas has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kosmos Energy and The Hong Kong and China Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kosmos Energy $1.51 billion 0.70 -$55.78 million ($0.05) -51.60 The Hong Kong and China Gas $5.19 billion 5.48 $901.41 million N/A N/A

The Hong Kong and China Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Kosmos Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Kosmos Energy and The Hong Kong and China Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kosmos Energy 0 5 3 0 2.38 The Hong Kong and China Gas 1 0 0 0 1.00

Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus price target of $2.62, suggesting a potential upside of 1.36%. Given Kosmos Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kosmos Energy is more favorable than The Hong Kong and China Gas.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a proven basin exploration program. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities. The company supplies town gas to approximately 1.9 million customers. It also provides network connectivity, and data center and cloud computing services; and engages in the software development, solution implementation, and systems integration activities. In addition, the company offers consultancy and engineering contractor services, including utilities installation, infrastructure construction, and civil and building services engineering for public and private projects; and designs and manufactures gas meters and metering systems. Further, it is involved in water supply and wastewater treatment serving 2.4 million customers. Additionally, the company manufactures polyethylene piping and fittings; and engages in the customers center, cafÃ©, restaurant, retail sale, automatic meter reading system development, laboratory testing, payment gateway and related, project management, landfill gas project, financing, logistics, oil, research and development, property development, and securities investment activities. The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in North Point, Hong Kong.

