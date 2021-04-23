Comparing VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) and Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG)

VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) and Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VivoPower International and Public Service Enterprise Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VivoPower International $48.70 million 2.37 -$5.10 million N/A N/A Public Service Enterprise Group $10.08 billion 3.15 $1.69 billion $3.28 19.18

Public Service Enterprise Group has higher revenue and earnings than VivoPower International.

Profitability

This table compares VivoPower International and Public Service Enterprise Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VivoPower International N/A N/A N/A Public Service Enterprise Group 19.74% 11.30% 3.58%

Risk & Volatility

VivoPower International has a beta of 4.97, suggesting that its stock price is 397% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Public Service Enterprise Group has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of VivoPower International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of Public Service Enterprise Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Public Service Enterprise Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for VivoPower International and Public Service Enterprise Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VivoPower International 0 0 0 0 N/A Public Service Enterprise Group 0 3 7 0 2.70

Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus target price of $64.67, indicating a potential upside of 2.78%. Given Public Service Enterprise Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Public Service Enterprise Group is more favorable than VivoPower International.

Summary

Public Service Enterprise Group beats VivoPower International on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

VivoPower International Company Profile

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers. The Solar Development segment engages in the origination, development, construction, financing, operation, optimization, and sale of photovoltaic solar projects. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs. As of December 31, 2020, it had electric transmission and distribution system of 25,000 circuit miles and 860,000 poles; 54 switching stations with an installed capacity of 38,353 megavolt-amperes (MVA), and 245 substations with an installed capacity of 8,647 MVA; four electric distribution headquarters and five electric sub-headquarters; and 18,000 miles of gas mains, 12 gas distribution headquarters, two sub-headquarters, and one meter shop, as well as 58 natural gas metering and regulating stations. The Power segment operates nuclear, gas, oil-fired, and renewable generation assets. It has total generating output was approximately 52,900 gigawatts hours; and owns and operates 467 MW direct current of photovoltaic solar generation facilities. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Newark, New Jersey.

