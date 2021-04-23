COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. COMPASS Pathways currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Shares of CMPS stock opened at $34.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.77. COMPASS Pathways has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). As a group, analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPS. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter worth about $197,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 99,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after buying an additional 24,925 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,195,000 after purchasing an additional 162,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. 15.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

