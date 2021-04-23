COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. COMPASS Pathways currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Shares of CMPS stock opened at $34.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.77. COMPASS Pathways has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). As a group, analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPS. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter worth about $197,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 99,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after buying an additional 24,925 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,195,000 after purchasing an additional 162,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. 15.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on COMPASS Pathways (CMPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit