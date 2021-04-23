Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) & The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Financial Analysis

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) and Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get The Western Union alerts:

This table compares The Western Union and Conduent’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Western Union $5.29 billion 2.02 $1.06 billion $1.73 15.06 Conduent $4.47 billion 0.32 -$1.93 billion $0.62 10.82

The Western Union has higher revenue and earnings than Conduent. Conduent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Western Union, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.9% of Conduent shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of The Western Union shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Conduent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

The Western Union has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conduent has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Western Union and Conduent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Western Union 12.38% -1,029.12% 8.39% Conduent -16.35% 11.40% 3.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for The Western Union and Conduent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Western Union 5 7 5 0 2.00 Conduent 0 1 1 0 2.50

The Western Union presently has a consensus price target of $23.77, indicating a potential downside of 8.77%. Conduent has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.58%. Given The Western Union’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Western Union is more favorable than Conduent.

Summary

The Western Union beats Conduent on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals. The Other segment comprises electronic-based and cash-based bill payment services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services. The Government Services segment provides government-centric business process services to the United States federal, state, local, and foreign governments for public assistance, program administration, transaction processing, and payment services; medical management and fiscal agent care management services; and government healthcare, payment solutions, child support, and federal services. The Transportation segment offers systems and support comprising mission-critical mobility and payment solutions to government clients. This segment also provides electronic tolling, urban congestion management, and mileage-based user solutions; transit solutions; citation and permit administration, parking enforcement, and curbside demand management solutions; and computer-aided dispatch/automatic vehicle location solutions. Conduent Incorporated was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.