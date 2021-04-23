Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares’ Quiet Period Set To End on April 28th (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares’ (NASDAQ:CNTB) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, April 28th. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares had issued 11,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 19th. The total size of the offering was $191,250,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNTB. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTB opened at $17.11 on Friday. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $23.29.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

