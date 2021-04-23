Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Meridian Financial Partners LLC

Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STZ traded up $3.04 on Friday, hitting $241.37. The stock had a trading volume of 17,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,790. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $151.53 and a one year high of $243.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.66.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.90.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

