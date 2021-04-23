Cormark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN)

Cormark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a C$24.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.25 to C$24.50 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

D.UN traded up C$0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$21.16. The stock had a trading volume of 13,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,941. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of C$16.84 and a 1-year high of C$23.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.94.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

