Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to announce $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corning’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.42. Corning posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 110%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lifted their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corning from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $112,698.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,319,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,825,189. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 6,540.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.27. The stock had a trading volume of 25,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,770,104. The firm has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.95, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Corning has a 52 week low of $18.82 and a 52 week high of $46.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

