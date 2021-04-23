Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Receives $7.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CJREF shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Shares of CJREF remained flat at $$4.83 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $5.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.66.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.40%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.