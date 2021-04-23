COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “China COSCO Holdings Company Limited is engaged in providing container shipping, dry bulk shipping, logistics services, terminal and container leasing for both international and domestic customers. The company engages in the management and operation of container terminals; provision of integrated logistics services, including third party logistics shipping agency and freight forwarding; and container manufacturing business. China COSCO Holdings Company Limited is based in Tianjin, the People’s Republic of China. “

OTCMKTS CICOY traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.27. 1,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,859. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.38 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95. COSCO SHIPPING has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.22.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

