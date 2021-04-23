Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Robert Bernshteyn Sells 50,000 Shares

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.69, for a total transaction of $13,234,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,043 shares in the company, valued at $69,624,851.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Bernshteyn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coupa Software alerts:

On Monday, March 22nd, Robert Bernshteyn sold 9,603 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total value of $2,462,305.23.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $12,714,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.70, for a total transaction of $17,835,000.00.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $264.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of -124.41 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $265.95 and its 200 day moving average is $309.76. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $153.01 and a twelve month high of $377.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $357.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.