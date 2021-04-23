Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 68.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 793,034 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 323,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Covanta were worth $10,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Covanta by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,733 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Covanta in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Covanta by 275.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,666 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Covanta by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ecofin Advisors Ltd lifted its stake in Covanta by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 1,487,672 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,529,000 after acquiring an additional 46,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVA shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covanta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.90.

Shares of NYSE CVA opened at $13.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.33 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.78. Covanta Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $15.56.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Covanta’s payout ratio is 457.14%.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

