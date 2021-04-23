Cowen Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $410.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $423.90.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $4.72 on Thursday, hitting $375.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,992. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $417.62. The company has a market capitalization of $105.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $364.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Terry L. Blaker lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 2,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 37,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.