CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1

CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of NCYF opened at GBX 55.40 ($0.72) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 50.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 50.08. CQS New City High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 44.30 ($0.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 55.50 ($0.73). The company has a market capitalization of £243.32 million and a PE ratio of 28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

In other CQS New City High Yield Fund news, insider Caroline Hitch acquired 40,000 shares of CQS New City High Yield Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £20,800 ($27,175.33).

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is managed by CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities such as corporate and government bonds, loan stocks, and high yielding bonds.

