CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Hits New 12-Month High at $77.58

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $77.58 and last traded at $77.13, with a volume of 592 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.84.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRAI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on CRA International from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.18. The firm has a market cap of $582.70 million, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. CRA International had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $137.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CRA International, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. CRA International’s payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 98,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRA International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

