Craig Hallum Raises Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Price Target to $120.00

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VICR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Shares of VICR opened at $84.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 471.83 and a beta of 0.84. Vicor has a 52-week low of $42.19 and a 52-week high of $104.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.46 million. Vicor had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 2.98%. Vicor’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vicor will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vicor news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 7,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total value of $761,245.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,808,798.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $88,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,271 shares of company stock valued at $6,187,786. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 2.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,087 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 35.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

