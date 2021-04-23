Cream (CRM) Hits Market Capitalization of $52,479.87

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 24.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Cream coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream has a total market cap of $52,479.87 and approximately $4.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cream has traded 45% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,723.95 or 1.00147314 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00039785 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $657.03 or 0.01297208 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00011373 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $258.13 or 0.00509643 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $183.93 or 0.00363151 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.05 or 0.00130415 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004219 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Cream Profile

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

