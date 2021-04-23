Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 412 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 168.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Eaton were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 605.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $141.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $143.29.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 53.62%.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.94.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

