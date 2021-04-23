Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 5,105 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 128.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Immunovant by 90.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Immunovant by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 40.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMVT opened at $15.90 on Friday. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $53.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.63.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). Equities analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IMVT shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Immunovant from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Immunovant from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

