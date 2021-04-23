Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 3,188 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 873.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NULV. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,904,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $668,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $600,000. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,057,000.

Shares of NULV stock opened at $37.21 on Friday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.22.

