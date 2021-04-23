Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 880.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Markel were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Markel during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Markel during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Markel during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Markel during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKL stock opened at $1,184.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,154.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,052.36. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $761.06 and a 1 year high of $1,218.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 0.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,161.67.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total transaction of $135,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total value of $1,805,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,443,759.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,126 shares of company stock worth $3,740,223. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

