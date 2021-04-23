Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $105,000 Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 433 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cigna were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Cigna by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 289.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,239 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of CI stock opened at $252.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.54 and a 200-day moving average of $213.67. The company has a market cap of $87.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $256.74.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.65.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,559.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $33,069,909.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,726,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,165 shares of company stock valued at $45,623,450 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.