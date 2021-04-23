Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $142,000 Stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 743.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 294.9% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 13,830 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 263,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,000,000 after acquiring an additional 13,392 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $687,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:NULG opened at $61.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.41 and its 200-day moving average is $56.35. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $34.04.

