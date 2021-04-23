Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 179 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,471 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $2,726,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,657 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $115.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $118.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.38.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

