Credit Suisse Group’s (CS) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CS. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Credit Suisse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.45. 521,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,928,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average is $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CS. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

