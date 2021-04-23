Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRCT. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.67.

CRCT opened at $22.96 on Monday. Cricut has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $24.85.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Analyst Recommendations for Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit