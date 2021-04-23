CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.73%.

CrossFirst Bankshares stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.90. 144,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,478. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The firm has a market cap of $718.37 million, a P/E ratio of 198.57 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In related news, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $277,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,523.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jana Merfen purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock worth $337,900 over the last 90 days. 8.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CFB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist upped their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

