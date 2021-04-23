Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,458.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Craigie acquired 6,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHD opened at $89.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.12. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $67.08 and a one year high of $98.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.89%.

CHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Church & Dwight from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

