Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.86 Million Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the first quarter valued at about $492,000. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the first quarter valued at about $505,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 6.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $36.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $23.49 and a 52-week high of $44.83.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist raised their target price on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.13.
Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.
