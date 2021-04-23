Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.86 Million Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the first quarter valued at about $492,000. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the first quarter valued at about $505,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 6.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $36.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $23.49 and a 52-week high of $44.83.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $327.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.86 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 50.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist raised their target price on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

