Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 704,850 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,355 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 67,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 389,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE MFG opened at $2.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $3.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average is $2.76.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 3.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

