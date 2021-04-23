Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,816 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Logitech International by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 73,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 17,628 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 530.4% in the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. 33.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Logitech International alerts:

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $114.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.37 and a 200-day moving average of $97.59. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International S.A. has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $120.24.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $4,401,596.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on LOGI shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets and other digital platforms. It offers headsets, speakers, mice, keyboards, and webcams. The firm’s brand include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.