Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 890 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,138 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,771,997 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,866,164,000 after purchasing an additional 295,370 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,376,215 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $932,281,000 after purchasing an additional 90,596 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $462,515,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,307,556 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $434,954,000 after purchasing an additional 22,736 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,645,062 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $380,663,000 after purchasing an additional 291,943 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $79.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.29. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $47.39 and a 52 week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. HSBC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.39.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

