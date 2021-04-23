CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CRWD. Truist raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a hold rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $232.26.

CRWD opened at $216.73 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $65.80 and a one year high of $251.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -451.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 93,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $18,295,423.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 338,510 shares of company stock worth $69,494,639 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,108,000 after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4,489.7% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 718.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 16,649 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

