Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) PT Raised to $207.00 at KeyCorp

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $193.00 to $207.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.17.

NYSE CCI opened at $184.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.61 billion, a PE ratio of 115.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.76. Crown Castle International has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $185.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

