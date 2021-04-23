Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.74-6.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.10.

CCI opened at $184.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.36 and a 200-day moving average of $162.76. The company has a market capitalization of $79.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.13, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $185.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Crown Castle International from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $181.00.

In related news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $904,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,519,883.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

