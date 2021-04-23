Crown (NYSE:CCK) PT Raised to $134.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $123.00 to $134.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.03% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Crown’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Crown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.71.

CCK opened at $107.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.33 and a 200 day moving average of $95.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $111.67.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Crown will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Crown by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 311,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,256,000 after buying an additional 12,487 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Crown by 539.8% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 23,861 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Crown by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Crown by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 777,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,877,000 after buying an additional 353,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the third quarter worth $813,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

