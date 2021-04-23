Cryptocean (CRON) Price Hits $1.12 on Major Exchanges

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded up 16.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Cryptocean has a total market capitalization of $9.17 million and $56,001.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptocean coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00002235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00066905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00019135 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00091721 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00053377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $332.82 or 0.00664758 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,881.34 or 0.07752290 BTC.

About Cryptocean

Cryptocean is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,109 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,011 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Cryptocean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

