CryptoFranc (XCHF) Market Cap Tops $2.23 Million

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 23rd. CryptoFranc has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $118,464.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One CryptoFranc coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00002196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00067621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00018966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00092727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $343.74 or 0.00678181 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,147.26 or 0.08182211 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00051886 BTC.

About CryptoFranc

CryptoFranc (XCHF) is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog . CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

