Crypton (CRP) Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. In the last seven days, Crypton has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Crypton coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000320 BTC on major exchanges. Crypton has a total market cap of $586,441.59 and approximately $31.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00062010 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00066728 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.38 or 0.00281096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00018818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.87 or 0.00167937 BTC.

Crypton Coin Profile

Crypton (CRP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 3,665,590 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crypton’s official website is u.is

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Crypton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypton using one of the exchanges listed above.

