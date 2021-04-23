CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CTO Realty Growth Inc. is a real estate company, which owns income properties. CTO Realty Growth Inc., formerly known as Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co., is based in DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. “

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN CTO opened at $52.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $311.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81. CTO Realty Growth has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $56.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.51.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $18.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $16.36 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $15.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 181.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 440.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

Read More: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CTO Realty Growth (CTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.