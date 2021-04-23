CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CTO Realty Growth Inc. is a real estate company, which owns income properties. CTO Realty Growth Inc., formerly known as Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co., is based in DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. “

NYSEAMERICAN CTO opened at $52.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $311.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81. CTO Realty Growth has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $56.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.51.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $18.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $16.36 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $15.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 181.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 440.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

Read More: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CTO Realty Growth (CTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit