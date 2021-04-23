Cullinan Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $1,567,000. Finally, Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust grew its stake in NVIDIA by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 43,295 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $594.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $545.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $542.23. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $280.60 and a fifty-two week high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.61.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

