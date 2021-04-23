Cullinan Associates Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. First American Bank purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $918,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 144,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after buying an additional 16,427 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,292,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,860,000 after buying an additional 168,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN opened at $110.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $119.01.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

EMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.47.

In other news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,732,847.48. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,245,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550 in the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

