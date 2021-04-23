Cullinan Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,800 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 32,573 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,888,000 after buying an additional 15,260 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.48.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,200 shares of company stock worth $11,731,760. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $131.73 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.81 and a 52-week high of $135.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $163.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

