Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Gap Down to $32.48

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.48, but opened at $31.38. Cullinan Oncology shares last traded at $31.38, with a volume of 9 shares.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CGEM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.35.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

