CustomContractNetwork (CCN) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded 1,996.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. CustomContractNetwork has a total market capitalization of $822,450.46 and $5.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CustomContractNetwork coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CustomContractNetwork has traded 52.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CustomContractNetwork alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $238.13 or 0.00469299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006028 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000578 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002714 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Coin Profile

CustomContractNetwork (CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken . The official website for CustomContractNetwork is customcontract.network . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

CustomContractNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CustomContractNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CustomContractNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CustomContractNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CustomContractNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.