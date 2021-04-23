CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) EVP Sells $7,963,571.00 in Stock

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $7,963,571.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,423 shares in the company, valued at $7,963,571. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.05. 4,196,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,825,822. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.88. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $77.44. The stock has a market cap of $99.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. United Bank grew its position in CVS Health by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 14,209 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its position in CVS Health by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,330 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in CVS Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,666,046 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $97,323,000 after purchasing an additional 17,393 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Truist raised their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

